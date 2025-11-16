Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.89%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

