SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $217,000 in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHYM. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $402,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,766,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHYM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chime Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Chime Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CHYM opened at $18.90 on Friday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

