Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBLK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.92 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

