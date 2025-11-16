SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $232.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 155.81 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,064.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,521 shares of company stock worth $7,638,422. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

