SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 37,623 Shares of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated $SBC

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) by 227.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBC Medical Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SBC Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SBC Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SBC opened at $3.31 on Friday. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $343.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

