Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 45,154 Shares of PPL Corporation $PPL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,938,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,861,000 after buying an additional 472,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 37.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,598,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,503,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,998,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,815,000 after buying an additional 109,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,608,000 after buying an additional 297,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PPL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

