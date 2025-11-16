Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,527,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,351,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 683,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DT opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.