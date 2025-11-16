Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

LON III opened at GBX 3,317.28 on Friday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,497. The company has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

