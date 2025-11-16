Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $258.21 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $297.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.03 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 465,668 shares in the company, valued at $122,386,863.76. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

