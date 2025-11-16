Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 target price on the stock.

ALFA has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 282 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275.67.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALFA

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 224 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Alfa Financial Software has a 52-week low of GBX 192.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 252. The firm has a market cap of £663.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.72.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.

Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.