Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 target price on the stock.
ALFA has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 282 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275.67.
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.
Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations.
