Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 147,602 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,268,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,084 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,883,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,817,000 after purchasing an additional 695,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AMH opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

