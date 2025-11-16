Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,607 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.75 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

