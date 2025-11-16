Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,509 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.07 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

