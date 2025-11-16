Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 78.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.26. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $222.92. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

