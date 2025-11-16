Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 156,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

