EQT Corporation $EQT Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on EQT from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $75,067.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:EQT opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

