SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 27,867 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $31,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,365 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

