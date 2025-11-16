Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 262.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after acquiring an additional 617,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,225,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 362,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,772,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,726,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

