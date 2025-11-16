Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.07 and a 1-year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

