Simplex Trading LLC Sells 758 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $136.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

