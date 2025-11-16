National Pension Service Raises Position in Loews Corporation $L

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of L opened at $104.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

