National Pension Service Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 340.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Rollins were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 75.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

