Profund Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $191.09 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

