Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 87,477 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $509,875,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

