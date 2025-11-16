Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 4,688 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day moving average of $207.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

