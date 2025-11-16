AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

