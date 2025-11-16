Symbotic Inc. $SYM Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Symbotic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Symbotic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $182,560.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 313,494 shares of company stock worth $16,178,374 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $58.18 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.02, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

