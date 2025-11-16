GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 157,839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

GEHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

