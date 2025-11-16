Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,261 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 64.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $208.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The company had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.