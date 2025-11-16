Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after buying an additional 166,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 276,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.2%

IVT stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 40.46%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.