KBC Group NV Has $5.83 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 78.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.62 and a 200-day moving average of $327.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.