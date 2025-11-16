KBC Group NV Has $5.83 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 78.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap-On Stock Performance
Shares of SNA stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.62 and a 200-day moving average of $327.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89.
Snap-On Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.
Snap-On Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
