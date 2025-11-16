KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 591,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,924,000 after buying an additional 932,575 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.3%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

