Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 840 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

