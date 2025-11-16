Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Shares of ORCL opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.78. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

