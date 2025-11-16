Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC set a C$18.00 price objective on Extendicare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$16.10 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.90. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

