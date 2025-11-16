Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
L has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.50.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.5643 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.