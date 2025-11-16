Insider Selling: Delek US (NYSE:DK) EVP Sells $233,958.78 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Wright sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $233,958.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,012.74. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek US stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,548.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 839,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

