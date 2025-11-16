Dan Spaulding Sells 3,819 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $271,607.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,282.64. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $378,577.00.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $90.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Zillow Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

