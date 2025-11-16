Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 1,108 Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, October 10th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92.

On Monday, September 22nd, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $70,020.06.

On Friday, September 12th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00.

TER opened at $169.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $191.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Teradyne by 96.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

