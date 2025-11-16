Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $293,799.93 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $293,799.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.46.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

