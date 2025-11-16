Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTE. Capital One Financial upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.78.
Baytex Energy Price Performance
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of C$746.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.
