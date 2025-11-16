Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Cameco (TSE:CCOFree Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$142.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$110.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.08.

TSE:CCO opened at C$118.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$49.75 and a 52-week high of C$153.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Cameco (TSE:CCOGet Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$614.56 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

