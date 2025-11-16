Cannon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,217 American Express Company $AXP

Cannon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. American Express makes up 1.9% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $356.87 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

