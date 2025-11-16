Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,306 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.