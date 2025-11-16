Cannon Advisors Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cannon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $243.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 67,622 shares of company stock worth $16,714,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

