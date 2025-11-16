Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 119,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.7% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of AAPL opened at $272.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.92 and its 200-day moving average is $226.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

