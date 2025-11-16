NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. President Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

