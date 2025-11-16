Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,030 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 26.4%

BATS:VSGX opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

