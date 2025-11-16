Head-To-Head Comparison: Volcon (EMPD) vs. Its Competitors

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Volcon to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Volcon has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million -$45.51 million -0.03 Volcon Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 13.52

Profitability

Volcon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Volcon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Volcon Competitors -186.51% -23.88% -12.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Volcon Competitors 862 2311 2605 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Volcon’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Volcon rivals beat Volcon on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

