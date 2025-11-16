Analyzing Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -17.08% 10.97% 3.95% Royalty Management -9.22% -2.93% -2.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $39.32 million 2.77 $3.55 million ($0.56) -13.89 Royalty Management $810,000.00 53.10 -$110,000.00 ($0.01) -292.00

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Royalty Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Elm Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Great Elm Capital Group pays out -264.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royalty Management pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Elm Capital Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and Royalty Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Royalty Management 1 1 1 0 2.00

Great Elm Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Great Elm Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital Group is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group beats Royalty Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

